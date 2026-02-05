ExxonMobil Guyana acquires FPSO ONE GUYANA for $2.32bn

The FPSO ONE GUYANA has been in operation since August 2025. Credit: Kardasov Films/Shutterstock.com.

ExxonMobil Guyana, a subsidiary of ExxonMobil, has finalised the acquisition of the floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel ONE GUYANA from SBM Offshore for approximately $2.32bn (€1.96bn).

The transaction was completed before the end of the maximum lease term in August 2027.

The purchase allows ExxonMobil Guyana to take ownership of the unit, while SBM Offshore will oversee its operations and maintenance until 2035.

The majority of the net cash proceeds have been allocated to fully repay the $1.74bn project financing, which has significantly reduced SBM Offshore’s net debt.

Operating since August 2025, ONE GUYANA will remain under an integrated operations and maintenance model.

This model leverages the combined expertise and experience of SBM Offshore and ExxonMobil Guyana to ensure operational efficiency.

ONE GUYANA was developed as part of SBM Offshore’s Fast4Ward programme, and features a newly constructed, versatile hull paired with standardised topside modules.

As the fourth and largest FPSO under SBM Offshore’s management in Guyana, the vessel is now in Guyanese waters.

It joins the existing Destiny, Unity and Prosperity FPSOs in the offshore Stabroek block.

Constructed by SBM Offshore, it will be employed in the Yellowtail development.

The vessel is designed to initially produce an average of 250,000 barrels of oil per day.

It has a gas treatment capacity of 450 million cubic feet per day and can inject 300,000 barrels of water per day.

The FPSO is anchored in approximately 1,800m of water and has the capacity to store up to two million barrels of crude oil.

In September 2025, ExxonMobil made the final investment decision on the Hammerhead project, the seventh development in Guyana’s Stabroek block, after receiving regulatory approval.