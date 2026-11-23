The Tchihumba West-01ST1 well in Angola’s Block 15 was drilled by the Valaris DS-9 drillship at a water depth of approximately 1,400m. Credit: m.afiqsyahmi/Shutterstock.com.

ExxonMobil and its partners in Angola’s Block 15 have agreed on a final investment decision (FID) valued at approximately $4bn to redevelop the Kizomba A and Kizomba B fields, as well as to develop the Likembe field.

Angola’s National Agency for Petroleum, Gas and Biofuels (ANPG) announced the formalisation of the FID on the Block 15 Life Extension Project, marking a step towards continued production from one of Angola’s key offshore areas.

The decision follows prior plans for the redevelopment of Kizomba C in 2025.

ExxonMobil Angola president and general manager Brian Unietis said: “Through strategic investment, technology and exploration, we continue to maximise the recovery of existing resources and identify new development opportunities.

“With the support of the extension of the production sharing agreement for Block 15 until 2037 and approximately $4bn in planned new investments, including the development of the Likembe field and the activities of the Block 15 Life Extension Project, we are well positioned to continue generating value for Angola, our partners and our shareholders.”

In a separate development, ANPG and the ExxonMobil-operated contractor group reported a new hydrocarbon discovery in Block 15 with the Tchihumba West-01ST1 exploration well.

This is the 21st such find in Block 15 and the second in 2026.

The well encountered a 65.4m sandstone reservoir containing hydrocarbons and was identified as having favourable petrophysical characteristics.

The Tchihumba West-01ST1 well is situated about 350km northwest of Luanda and was drilled by the Valaris DS-9 drillship at a water depth of approximately 1,400m.

ANPG stated that the redevelopment projects for Kizomba A and B, together with the recent discovery, are expected to support continued production and demonstrate the importance of ongoing investment and exploration activity in Angola’s offshore sector.

The agency highlighted these advances as evidence of the substantial remaining resource potential in Block 15.

ANPG chairman of the board of directors Paulino Jerónimo said: “The formalisation of the final investment decision for the redevelopment of Kizomba A and B, associated with the new hydrocarbon discovery in the Tchihumba West-01ST1 well, constitutes an important milestone for the national oil industry and attests to the exploratory potential that still exists in Angola’s mature producing fields.”

Recently, ExxonMobil, via its subsidiary ExxonMobil Guyana, commenced oil production at Uaru, the fifth development in Guyana’s offshore Stabroek block.