The three solar sites are located in Falls County, Chilton and Hill County. Credit: Jenson/Shutterstock.com.

Exus Renewables North America has taken on the asset management of solar projects totalling 437MW-direct current (MWdc) in Texas, US, following an agreement with Nuveen Infrastructure.

The three utility-scale facilities are located in Falls County, Chilton and Hill County, Itasca.

This arrangement expands Exus Renewables’ managed solar portfolio in the region to more than 3.3GW across various markets.

The new contract gives the company responsibility for technical oversight, financial performance tracking and operational strategy at the Project Sol, Project Crown and Project Files sites.

Exus Renewables will deliver asset management services aimed at supporting stable energy production and maintaining asset longevity within the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) market.

Nuveen Infrastructure US Clean Energy head Dries Bruyland said: “We are pleased to significantly expand our collaboration with Exus Renewables North America as we integrate Sol, Crown and Files into our renewable energy portfolio.”

According to both companies, the partnership further develops their working relationship and reflects ongoing demand from institutional investors, utilities and corporations for asset management expertise in large-scale renewable projects.

Exus Renewables North America Operations head Dhaval Bhalodia said: “This 437MW portfolio represents a major step forward in our strategic partnership with Nuveen Infrastructure and underscores the growing demand for specialised solar asset management in high-growth markets like Texas.

“Our integrated approach combines deep technical expertise with financial optimisation to ensure these projects deliver maximum value throughout their operational life, particularly critical as ERCOT continues to evolve and present new grid opportunities.”

Exus Renewables recently expanded its presence across several North American markets.

The multi-year agreement with Nuveen Infrastructure will involve the deployment of technical and commercial services designed to optimise production at the Texas plants.

In July 2025, Exus Renewables raised $308.2m (€266.87m) to finance utility-scale solar and wind projects throughout the US.