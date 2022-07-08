The conditional letter of support is a cornerstone component of the finance package for the future construction of the TNG’s flagship Mount Peake Project

Australian resource and mineral processing technology company TNG Limited (ASX:TNG) (“TNG” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the receipt of a conditional Letter of Support from Export Finance Australia (“EFA”) that considers the provision of up to A$300 million of debt funding for the construction of TNG’s flagship 100% owned Mount Peake Vanadium-Titanium-Iron project (“Mount Peake” or the “Project”) in the Northern Territory.

EFA is Australia’s export credit agency and is guaranteed by the Commonwealth of Australia. EFA is administering the Australian Government’s A$2 billion Critical Minerals Facility, which has been established to assist in funding critical minerals projects. The Mount Peake Project is one of 15 Australian critical minerals projects identified by the Australian Government in its Resources Technology and Critical Minerals Processing: National Manufacturing Priority Road Map1.

The Mount Peake Project, which is one of the largest undeveloped vanadium-titanium-iron projects in the world, has been awarded Major Project Status by both the Australian Government and the Northern Territory Government. The receipt of this non-binding Letter of Support highlights the broad alignment of the Project with objectives of the Australian Government’s Critical Minerals Strategy which is to diversify global critical minerals supply and capture more value from the critical minerals value chain.

The tenor of the Project will be supported by Mount Peake’s long project life (>37 years) and JORC Ore Reserves.

TNG’s debt financing strategy is to secure a multi-source funding package consisting of government and commercial bank funding. Pursuing a multi-source funding strategy allows TNG to optimise its debt financing, providing greater access to low-cost lending, offering greater flexibility in loan structuring and ensuring that TNG’s funding package aligns with its development and offtake partners.

Following the accomplishment of this important milestone for the Mount Peake Project, TNG will now further engage with EFA to progress the customary due diligence process for obtaining finance. EFA’s non-binding Letter of Support does not constitute a commitment to provide finance and there is no certainty that an agreement will be reached between the parties.

TNG’s Managing Director & CEO, Paul Burton, said:

“We are delighted with the support received from the Australian Government through the Export Finance Australia. This non-binding Letter of Support lays a solid foundation for the Company to secure the debt financing package for the development of its Mount Peake Project.

“Mount Peake is a significant critical minerals project for Australia as it will contribute to the diversification of global critical minerals supply, specifically of vanadium and titanium, and will bring more value from the critical minerals value chain to the country.

“We are looking forward to continue working with the Export Finance Australia and other financiers to structure the best debt financing package for the Project.”

