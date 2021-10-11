Dario Puglisi has extensive technical and management skills in the EPC sector for large industrial, Oil & Gas plants and infrastructures

Exergy appoints Dario Puglisi as new chief executive officer. (Credit: Exergy International Srl)

EXERGY INTERNATIONAL, a leading provider of new-generation ORC power plants, a company jointly invested in by Tica Group and Golden Eagle Group, has named Dario Puglisi as Chief Executive Officer. In his role, Dario Puglisi will lead the company and its management on a new path of growth and development in the sustainable energy market to address the challenges of the energy transition and become one of its players worldwide.

Dario Puglisi, class of ’68 with a degree in Engineering obtained from Politecnico di Milano University, has extensive technical and management skills in the EPC sector for large industrial, Oil & Gas plants and infrastructures, gained while working in major corporations such as Tecnimont and Techint. At Techint he held positions of increasing responsibility over the years, both in technical and management functions, including as Engineering Center Coordinator, Head of the Construction & Subcontracting Department and Project Director. In 2017, he was appointed CEO of the Milan Profit Center of Techint Engineering and Construction. Within the Techint Group in 2019, Puglisi moved to Saudi Arabia to lead Titanium & Steel Manufacturing, a subsidiary of Tenaris/Saudi Steel Pipe, as general manager.

Albert Yam, Member of the Board of EXERGY INTERNATIONAL, commented this new entry: “We are thrilled to welcome Dario Puglisi as the new Chief Executive Officer of EXERGY. His outstanding technical experience in the development of large infrastructures and industrial plants coupled with his managerial skills will strongly contribute to giving new impetus to EXERGY’s growth, strengthening its leadership as a solution provider of innovative technology for the geothermal sector and focusing on the development of the waste heat recovery market segment and other applications that can cope with the urgent need to decarbonize our global economy.”

Joining EXERGY, Dario Puglisi said: “I am delighted to start this new professional path in EXERGY, a very dynamic and highly innovative company. I am ready to head this incredible team made up of skilled professionals and young talents and contribute to the company’s growth. Driven by the innovative approach that is Exergy’s key feature, we can offer the market customized solutions for efficient and sustainable power generation, today more and more essential to face the energy transition.”

Source: Company Press Release