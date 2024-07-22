This project is expected to add an additional 67 MWe of geothermal capacity to the Olkaria fields. (Credit: EXERGY INTERNATIONAL SRL)

Exergy International, a global provider of clean energy technology and leader in new generation geothermal ORC power plants has signed a cooperation agreement with RentCo Africa Limited (RentCo), an independent firm providing energy leasing solution in Kenya, for the development of RentCo’s Wellhead geothermal project in Olkaria, Kenya. This project is expected to add an additional 67 MWe of geothermal capacity to the Olkaria fields, harnessing the geothermal resource with both Flash and ORC power plant technology. Under this cooperation agreement, Exergy will be the exclusive technology provider of 8 Organic Rankine Cycle systems for the RentCo project for a total capacity of app. 30 MWe. Exergy, as the fastest growing supplier of geothermal ORC systems with 500 MWe capacity in portfolio, will provide RentCo with comprehensive technical expertise in geothermal binary power plant design and maintenance, combined with highly efficient Radial Outflow Turbine (ROT) technology, to successfully expand RentCo geothermal business.

Luca Pozzoni, General Manager of Exergy International, stated: “We are delighted to begin this collaboration with RentCo, which we believe will yield positive outcomes for the development of renewable energy in Kenya and other African regions. Africa holds substantial renewable energy potential, and we are deeply committed to helping harness this potential with our technology and expertise. Our aim is to contribute to a smooth clean energy transition in Africa, improving electricity access for an increasing number of people across the continent.”

Erdogan Arpaci, General Manager of Exergy Turkey and responsible for Africa market development expressed his satisfaction with the agreement: ‘I am pleased to have reached this agreement with RentCo It is the culmination of our ongoing efforts and the valuable relationships that Exergy has cultivated in the East African market over several years. I am confident that numerous promising projects can be realized in this region through collaboration among financial investors, institutions, and technology providers.”

At the end of 2023, Kenya ranked among the top ten countries globally for geothermal capacity installed, boasting 985 MW. With ongoing projects in development, it is projected to surpass the 1 GWe milestone in 2024.