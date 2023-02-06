The Curlew Mine is an open cut emerald deposit, which was discovered prior to 1940, and was mined from 1976-1982 and then again in recent years.

Eastern Resources to acquire 50% of Curlew Mine. (Credit: Rolf Dobberstein from Pixabay)

Eastern Resources Limited (“Eastern Resources” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has exercised its option, through its wholly owned subsidiary Eastern Lithium Pty Ltd, to acquire 50% of Curlew Mine M45/1267 (“Tenement”) including 100% interests of all mineral rights except beryl minerals in the Tenement, located within the Trigg Hill Lithium Project, East Pilbara, Western Australia.

The Curlew Mine is an open cut emerald deposit, which was discovered prior to 1940. It was mined from 1976-1982 and then again in recent years. Emeralds, beryl, scheelite and molybdenite are associated with a narrow LCT pegmatite vein.

Numerous pegmatite outcrops have been identified in the Tenement, including the larger lithiumcaesium-tantalum (LCT) pegmatites within the swarm that surrounds the old Curlew mine pit. These pegmatites are adjacent to the East Curlew pegmatites occurring over 3km of strike and up to 1.2km in width (refer to the Company announcement dated 5 May 2022), and previous rock chip sample returned up to 2.9% Li2O in the Tenement (refer to the Company announcement dated 25 January 2023). No drilling has been undertaken on any of the pegmatites in the Tenement.

By exercising the option, the Company agrees to pay $150,000 in cash to Curlew Mine Pty Ltd and Curlew Mine Pty Ltd remains the holder of a 100% interest in the beryl rights.

The Trigg Hill Project is located in East Pilbara, Western Australia and approx. 75km SE of Pilbara Minerals Ltd.’s Pilgangoora Lithium mine.

The Trigg Hill mine is an old tantalum and tin mine operated during the 1960s and early 1980s. Significant number of pegmatite outcrops mapped over an area of 3km strike by up to 1.2km in the Trigg Hill Lithium-Tantalum Project including the East Curlew Lithium-caesium-tantalum (“LCT”) pegmatite, which extends for at least 1,800m.

Source: Company Press Release