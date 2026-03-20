Connected Wind Services Denmark manages around 1,000 wind turbines throughout the country and employs more than 100 technical and support staff. Credit: Eurowind Energy A/S.

Eurowind Energy has agreed to purchase Connected Wind Services Denmark from EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg, pending approval from competition authorities.

The financial terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

Connected Wind Services Denmark is said to be the largest independent provider of wind turbine maintenance services in Denmark, with an operational history exceeding 35 years.

It manages approximately 1,000 wind turbines throughout the country and employs more than 100 technical and support staff.

The company offers services including maintenance, repairs and technical support to turbine owners, ensuring consistent electricity output from wind farms.

Besides onshore wind services, the company has expanded into offshore wind and high-voltage services, operating a round-the-clock monitoring centre to swiftly address technical issues when they occur.

Connected Wind Services Denmark CEO Kent Hougaard said: “We see this as a strong match. Eurowind Energy understands the wind industry and the importance of reliable operations and maintenance.

“At the same time, it is important for us that Connected Wind Services Denmark continues as an independent company with the same management, employees and customer focus.

“This provides continuity for our customers and a solid foundation for our further development.”

For Eurowind Energy, the acquisition enhances its technical capabilities during the operational phase of wind projects.

Eurowind Energy CEO Jens Rasmussen said: “This acquisition strengthens our position across the wind value chain.

“With Connected Wind Services Denmark, we gain strong technical expertise and a proven organisation that supports high availability and lifetime extension of wind assets. It is a natural step in expanding our operational capabilities in Denmark and northern Europe.”

Connected Wind Services Denmark will retain its name and continue to operate independently.

Klaus Steen Mortensen, a former senior executive at Vestas and current board member at Eurowind Energy, will assume the role of chairman of the board at Connected Wind Services Denmark.

The existing management team remains unchanged, ensuring customer service continuity.