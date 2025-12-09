European Energy wins CfD tariffs for 513MW Italian projects

The awarded projects range in size from 20MW to 225MW. Credit: European Energy.

European Energy has secured contracts for difference (CfD) tariffs from the Italian energy agency, GSE, for five utility-scale solar projects totalling 513MW.

Located across Sicily, Apulia, and Molise, these projects represent a portfolio of large-scale photovoltaic assets, each supported by a stable revenue framework under the FerX auction scheme.

The awarded projects range in size from 20MW to 225MW.

The CfD mechanism gives each project benefits via a predictable price structure, providing stable revenues throughout their operational timeframe.

European Energy director and Italy country manager Alessandro Migliorini said: “The auction outcome provides clarity for the next steps in progressing these photovoltaic projects across Sicily, Apulia and Molise. The awarded tariffs offer a stable framework for the development of these projects.”

Among the awarded projects is the Vizzini solar park in Sicily, which will combine agricultural production with solar power generation.

European Energy said this agriphotovoltaic facility will be Italy’s first of its kind and is set to become the country’s largest solar park upon completion.

Additionally, the project is poised to play a major role in advancing Italy’s renewable energy targets.

European Energy executive vice-president and head of project development Thorvald Spanggaard said: “This project underscores European Energy’s role in advancing Europe’s green transition. The company’s continued commitment to the Italian market is reflected in this development, which supports Italy’s renewable energy ambitions.”

In 2021, European Energy completed the Troia solar park, which was connected to the grid in 2022 and became Italy’s largest solar park at that time.

The company soon expects to have secured or signed 15 CfDs or power purchase agreements for its renewable assets across its various markets.

Last month, European Energy signed a solar park operations agreement with Heartland, assuming responsibility for the Gedmose solar park near Holstebro, Denmark, starting in January 2026.