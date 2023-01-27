The Greenstone Project is over 66% complete and on schedule to pour gold in the first half of 2024.

West end process plant with e-room. (Credit: CNW Group/Equinox Gold Corp.)

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX) (NYSE American: EQX) is pleased to provide an update on construction progress at its Greenstone Project in Ontario, Canada. The Greenstone Project is being developed as a 60/40 partnership, respectively, by Equinox Gold and Orion Mine Finance Group and will be one of the largest gold mines in Canada, producing more than 400,000 ounces of gold annually for the first five years and more than five million ounces of gold over its initial 14-year mine life.

Greenstone construction progress is documented weekly in a photo gallery on Equinox Gold’s website at www.equinoxgold.com and select photos are included in this news release.

Greg Smith, President & CEO of Equinox Gold, commented: “The Greenstone Project is now more than two-thirds complete and remains on budget and on schedule. With key equipment on site or enroute, building infrastructure essentially complete and most buildings enclosed and heated, the construction effort is shifting to interior mechanical, electrical and piping installation during the winter months. Detailed commissioning and operation readiness planning is well underway to prepare for first gold pour in the first half of 2024.”

Source: Company Press Release