Equinor extends IMR services agreement with Subsea7

Subsea7 will manage project oversight and engineering from its Stavanger office. Credit: Subsea7.

Norwegian oil and gas company Equinor has extended its existing agreement with Subsea7 for subsea inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR) services for the Seven Viking vessel.

The agreement, which builds on a contract that was initially signed in 2018, enables Seven Viking to support Equinor’s operations at oil and gas wells across the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

With the contract extension, the Seven Viking vessel will continue its operations in the region until the end of 2027. The latest agreement is valued between $50m and $150m.

Subsea7 Norway VP Erik Femsteinevik said: “We value that Equinor has decided to exercise the option to extend the IMR contract for Seven Viking, and we look forward to continuing to support safe and efficient operations for them, on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.”

In a separate development, Equinor confirmed the finalisation of the contract referenced in a prior letter of intent, announced in November 2025, with Odfjell Drilling for the use of the Deepsea Aberdeen rig.

The agreement covers drilling operations for an interim period on the Norwegian Continental Shelf, before the rig transitions to the Fram Sør project.

Odfjell plans to begin work under the new contract in the fourth quarter of 2026, after the rig’s current contract with Equinor completes, and is expected to run until the first quarter of 2029.

The contract is said to add around $373m to Odfjell Drilling’s firm order backlog, excluding integrated services, performance bonuses, fuel incentives, or annual escalation increases.

Odfjell Drilling CEO Kjetil Gjersdal said: “We are very pleased to have secured another contract with Equinor, with whom we now have three rigs working.

“In addition, we are excited to be involved with the drilling of Fram Sør, a leading development project in Norway.”

Recently, Equinor extended its contract with DeepOcean for subsea IMR services as part of their ongoing frame agreement.

The extension allows DeepOcean to maintain its IMR support through 2026 and into 2027, using specialised IMR vessels and comprehensive subsea services.