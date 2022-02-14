The cooperation with Aibel AS, Apply AS, Aker Solutions AS and Wood Group Norway AS is extended by three years and will continue creating significant ripple effects across the country

Equinor extends agreements with Norwegian suppliers. (Credit: Even Kleppa / Woldcam - Equinor ASA)

On behalf of its partners, Equinor is exercising options valued at around 11,5 billion NOK for framework agreements for maintenance and modification services for all onshore and offshore installations. The cooperation with Aibel AS, Apply AS, Aker Solutions AS and Wood Group Norway AS is extended by three years and will continue creating significant ripple effects across the country.

The agreements were signed in 2016 and applies where Equinor is the operator or technical service provider.

The options are exercised for three years from 1 March 2023 and cover the same scope of work as previously regulated by contract. These will be the last options of the contracts.

“We are pleased about continuing the good cooperation we have had with our suppliers. By exercising the options we can build on the suppliers’ knowhow of our installations and quickly test new cooperation models to achieve results,” says chief procurement officer Mette H. Ottøy.

“We will encourage a reduction in CO2 emissions and costs through simplification, standardisation, smart solutions and competitive local deliveries that will contribute to local ripple effects. The overall goal is that the enhanced cooperation will improve safety and produce results that will benefit both parties,” she says.

Equinor’s goal is to maximise profitable and as sustainable recovery as possible from the fields we operate, requiring safe and cost-effective solutions for operation of onshore and offshore installations. Our current intention is to achieve closer cooperation with our main suppliers driven by a common goal.

