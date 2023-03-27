The well 34/6-6 S, drilled using the Transocean Spitsbergen drilling facility at a water depth of 374m, has encountered the Tarbert, Etive and Rannoch Formation totalling 140m, and has been permanently plugged and abandoned

Norwegian state-owned energy company Equinor Energy has completed the drilling of wildcat well 34/6-6 S in production licence 554 and confirmed that the well is dry.

Equinor owns a 40% stake and is also the operator of the production licence, while Aker BP and Vår Energi own a 30% stake each.

In November 2021, the company secured the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) drilling permit for well 34/6-6 S, the seventh exploration well in production licence 554.

It has also secured the Petroleum Safety Authority Norway (PSA) consent for exploration drilling in block 34/6 for the prospect Angulata Brent.

The well was drilled about 10km north of the Visund field and about 190km northwest of Bergen to prove that petroleum in reservoir rocks in the Brent Group from the Middle Jurassic.

It was drilled to a measured depth of 3,965m and a vertical depth of 3,713m below sea level and was terminated in the Burton Formation from the Early Jurassic.

Th well 34/6-6 S was drilled using the Transocean Spitsbergen drilling facility, at a water depth of 374m, and has been permanently plugged and abandoned.

It encountered the Tarbert, Etive and Rannoch Formation totalling 140m, of which about 90m were sandstone layers with poor to good reservoir quality.

In addition, the well encountered 14m of sandstone layers with poor to moderate reservoir quality were proven in the Cook Formation with a total thickness of about 75m.

The Transocean Spitsbergen drilling facility will now start work on a development well on the Vigdis field in production licence 089 in the North Sea, which is operated by Equinor Energy.