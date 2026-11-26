Operational disruptions across offshore fields in Brazil and Norway have led Equinor to trim its 2026 production growth forecast. Credit: Yusia13/Shutterstock.com.

Equinor has revised its 2026 production growth guidance back to approximately 3%, reversing a recent upgrade, after temporary shut-ins and operational difficulties at three fields.

The Norwegian energy company had raised its forecast to around 4% growth when it reported third-quarter (Q3) results, citing strong performance across several assets.

Equinor said the shutdowns at Bacalhau in Brazil and Visund on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS) are expected to cut average output by 15,000 to 20,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) across the full year.

A dropped-object incident on 18 November 2026 at the Bacalhau floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel caused no injuries, but damaged equipment and forced a production halt.

The company notified Brazil’s industry regulator, Agência Nacional do Petróleo (ANP), and estimated the shutdown would last five to eight weeks, depending on the steps needed to restart safely.

Bacalhau, Equinor’s largest offshore field outside Norway, began production in October 2025 and has a capacity of 220,000 barrels per day (bpd).

Cumulative output at the field had reached 25 million barrels (mbbl) by its first anniversary in October 2026.

At Visund, a fire in the emergency power switchboard room on 4 November led to a shutdown expected to last around two months.

Production at Johan Castberg has also been temporarily cut to a minimum because oil offloading is currently not possible.

Equinor said none of the incidents affects recoverable reserves.

The disruptions come after a period of strong growth for the company.

Equinor reported record equity production of 2.137 million boepd in 2025, supported by new field developments, including Johan Castberg.

Separately, Equinor announced two linked transactions with Japan Petroleum Exploration (JAPEX).

The company will acquire JAPEX’s 3.5% participating interest in the Equinor-operated Verdande field, lifting its stake from roughly 59.3% to 62.8%, and will receive $65m in cash.

In exchange, Equinor will transfer an 8% interest in the Goliat field, retaining a 27% non-operated holding, along with exploration interests in the Arkenstone and Rhadamanthys acreages in the Norwegian Sea.

JAPEX will also carry a portion of Equinor’s planned exploration well costs up to an agreed cap.

The transactions, which are subject to regulatory approval, are intended to simplify the partnership structure in the Norne area and support late-life value creation.

Earlier this week, Equinor agreed to supply German energy company VNG with natural gas for 18 years, with deliveries beginning on 1 January 2027 and running until the end of 2044.