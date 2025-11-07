The Mongstad refinery in Vestland county, Norway. Credit: Espen Rønnevik/Roar Lindefjeld-©Equinor.

Equinor has signed new framework agreements with four suppliers for insulation, scaffolding and surface treatment (ISS) services at its Norwegian onshore plants, valued at around $1.7bn (Nkr17bn).

The suppliers are the Beerenberg Services-Linjebygg joint venture, Kaefer Energy, Bilfinger ISP Offshore Norway and StS-ISONOR.

These companies will provide ISS services across all of Equinor’s onshore facilities: Hammerfest LNG, Kårstø, Kollsnes, Mongstad, Sture and Kollsnes.

With a fixed tenure of four years, the contracts can be extended for two additional terms of two years each, making a total of eight years.

The contracts will begin on 1 January 2026 following a transition phase from existing suppliers, said Equinor.

Equinor chief procurement officer Mette Ottøy said: “As contract periods near their end, Equinor conducts evaluations to gather lessons learned and identify improvements before awarding new contracts.

“These agreements build on two years of targeted work to improve safety, collaboration and delivery in close cooperation with the industry.

“We have listened to the industry and built a contract model that gives both Equinor and the suppliers better control and more stable frameworks.

“This allows for development, investment, competence building, and the use of new technology and methods.”

Equinor’s onshore plants refine crude oil and natural gas into petroleum and chemical products, which are then transported via pipelines and shipping.

The agreements specify suppliers for each plant. Kaefer will serve Hammerfest LNG, Bilfinger Kårstø, the Beerenberg-Linjebygg JV Mongstad and Tjeldbergodden, and StS-ISONOR Øygarden, which includes Sture and Kollsnes.

Equinor expects the transition between the current and new suppliers to maintain operational continuity and facilitate planned resource allocation and staffing.

The existing agreements are set to expire at the end of 2025.

Equinor onshore plants director Christina Dreetz said: “ISS services are essential for safe and efficient operations at the plants.

“These agreements provide predictability and security for a large number of skilled workers and lay the foundation for long-term jobs along the coast from Stavanger to Hammerfest.”

In a separate development, the Norwegian Offshore Directorate has granted Equinor Energy a drilling permit for wellbore 7220/7-5 in production licence 532.