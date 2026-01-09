Equinor awards contracts worth $9.9bn for Norwegian maintenance

Equinor aims to keep output on the NCS at 1.2mboe/d through 2035. Credit: Ole Jørgen Bratland/©Equinor.

Equinor has awarded 12 new framework agreements with a total value of nearly Nkr100bn ($9.9bn) for maintenance and modifications on both offshore installations and onshore facilities in Norway.

These contracts, awarded to seven Norwegian supplier companies, have a combined annual value of approximately NKr10bn. They span five years, with options for two extensions, one of three years and one of two years.

Work pertaining to the contracts will commence in the first half of this year.

Free Sample Download sample pages of selected reports Explore a selection of report samples we have handpicked for you. Get a preview of the insights inside. Download your free copy today.

Maintenance and modification activities are said to cover the planning, engineering, installation and execution of both modification and maintenance projects. They also include ongoing maintenance on facilities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS) and at onshore plants.

These tasks involve a wide range of disciplines such as mechanical, electrical and automation engineering, and together account for roughly 4,000 direct man-years of work.

The agreements are expected to generate significant benefits for the Norwegian supplier industry nationwide.

Equinor’s plans include maintaining production levels at 1.2 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (mboe/d) on the NCS through to 2035.

Annual investments of Nkr60–70bn are projected to enhance recovery and develop new fields.

Equinor also aims to drill approximately 250 exploration wells and perform around 300 well interventions each year.

Three newcomers to maintenance and modifications are among the contract winners.

Aibel, Aker Solutions and Wood Group Norway have been allocated responsibilities for various installations on the NCS and onshore plants.

The final portfolio allocation will be determined at the time the contracts are signed.

Equinor chief procurement officer Jannicke Nilsson said: “These are strategically important agreements, and collectively among the largest Equinor has awarded. The agreements will ensure long-term activity and value creation across Norway, with job creation estimated at around 4,000 man-years at the suppliers.

“The goal is close, long-term and predictable cooperation that strengthens the culture for safety and security and our shared competitiveness. Together, we will work safer and smarter, and scale up the use of new technology.”

In a separate announcement, Equinor said that the company and its partners generated an estimated $130m in value and cost savings in 2025 through the use of AI.

Currently, AI is deployed across offshore installations and onshore facilities to address industrial tasks at scale, enhancing safety, efficiency and profitability.

Last month, Equinor and its partners discovered oil, condensate and gas in the Tyrihans Øst prospect around 250km south-west of Brønnøysund in the Norwegian Sea.