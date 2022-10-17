Six contracts have been awarded to five shipowners, for a total value estimated at more than NOK 2,5 billion including options

Equinor awarding contracts for platform supply vessels. (Credit: Equinor ASA)

The six platform supply vessels will be managed by Simon Møkster Shipping AS, Island Offshore Management AS, Eidesvik AS, Remøy Shipping AS and P/F Skansi Offshore. The contracts will take effect before the end of 2022, have a three-year firm period and three one-year options. The vessels will support Equinor’s activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

“We are pleased to secure contracts with suppliers which have a solid safety culture, and the necessary capabilities to ensure safe and efficient operations for Equinor. Long-term commitments are mutually beneficial to Equinor and our suppliers. They ensure predictability and form the foundation for innovative solutions to improve on all aspects of our collaboration, including reduction of emissions from our operations,” says Mette H. Ottøy, chief procurement officer.

Vessels, owners and ship management:

Island Crusader, Island Offshore VIII KS, Island Offshore Management AS

Stril Luna, Simon Møkster Rederi AS, Simon Møkster Shipping AS

Stril Mar, Simon Møkster Rederi AS, Simon Møkster Shipping AS

Rem Hrist, Etta Shipowning Ltd, Remøy Shipping AS

Kongsborg, Skansi Ship Invest P/F, P/F Skansi Offshore

Viking Avant, Eidesvik MPSV AS, Eidesvik AS

In addition Equinor has extended a contract with Island Offshore Shipholding LP for four years, for Island Clipper, which is a combined platform supply vessel and walk-to-work vessel. Island Clipper has supported the Oseberg field in the past and is scheduled to also work on the Hywind Tampen offshore wind farm.

As part of the agreement there is a joint commitment to pursue possibilities to modify the Island Crusader and Kongsborg vessels to be powered by ammonia fuel. This will be carried out in two separate projects involving a number of sub-suppliers throughout the maritime industry. The overall goal is to reduce the CO2 emissions by up to 90 percent by use of ammonia fuel. All six vessels either have, or will get, a battery installed for hybrid operations.

The agreements include requirement for the vessels to employ one cadet or ordinary seaman for each shift, as a recruitment contribution to the maritime industry. “We are dependent on supply vessels like these to support our more than 40 fields in operation on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS), and we look forward to collaborating with the ship owners and crews for many years to come.” I am especially pleased that we are jointly investigating opportunities for further CO2 reductions,” says Ørjan Kvelvane, senior vice president for Joint operations support.

Source: Company Press Release