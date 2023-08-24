DeepOcean’s contract scope includes engineering, transportation and installation of the gas export riser, subsea tie-ins and pre-commissioning support

Equinor appoints DeepOcean at Troll B. (Credit: DEEPOCEAN)

Ocean services provider DeepOcean has been awarded a contract by Equinor to support the Troll B – Increased Gas Export project, located in the northern part of the North Sea.

The Troll B– Increased Gas Export project involves a replacement of the current 15” gas export riser with a new 13” gas export riser at the Troll B platform.

DeepOcean’s contract scope includes engineering, transportation and installation of the gas export riser, subsea tie-ins and pre-commissioning support. DeepOcean has not disclosed the value of the contract.

“We believe this award recognizes our solid performance on previous riser replacement jobs for Equinor. We look forward to collaborating with Equinor to ensure that the Troll B project too is successfully and safely executed”, says Rolf Ivar Sørdal, Commercial Director Europe.

Throughout the past years, DeepOcean has successfully performed similar riser replacement operations, including complex marine operations, at several Equinor-operated fields including Njord, Kristin, Troll C and Åsgard. In addition, DeepOcean recently completed a similar riser replacement job at the Snorrefield.

“Our skilled onshore and offshore staff together with Equinor’s team have introduced a new benchmark for efficiency and operability in this part of the offshore construction segment,” adds Rolf Ivar Sørdal.

Project management and engineering for the Troll B riser replacement will commence immediately at DeepOcean’s office in Stavanger with further support from the company’s Haugesund office in Norway. Offshore operations are planned to take place in 2024 utilizing the Edda Freya installation vessel, which is on charter to DeepOcean.

Troll B is a floating processing and accommodation platform with a concrete substructure, located in the northern part of the North Sea.

DeepOcean applies its specialist subsea engineering and project management competence to ocean-based industries such as offshore renewables, oil and gas, subsea minerals and recycling of subsea infrastructure. Across these industries, the group delivers marine services such as seabed surveys, engineering, project management, installation, inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR) services.

Source: Company Press Release