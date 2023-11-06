The well was drilled from the Oseberg C platform to a vertical depth of 2,795m below sea level, at a water depth of 109m, and encountered oil and gas-filled sandstone in the Eiriksson Formation and about 15m of oil and gas-filled sandstone in the Cook Formation

The well was drilled from the Oseberg C platform. (Credit: Øivind Hagen/Equinor)

Equinor has announced the discovery of oil and gas with the exploration well 30/6-C-2 A, dubbed Lambda, in the production licence 053, located near the Oseberg field in the North Sea.

The production licence 053 is operated by Equinor, with Norway’s state-owned company Petoro, French petroleum company Total and US-based Conoco Phillips as licensees.

The exploration well was drilled from the Oseberg C platform located in the northern part of the field to a vertical depth of 2,795m below sea level, at a water depth of 109m.

Its primary exploration target was to prove petroleum in Upper Triassic to Middle Jurassic reservoir rocks in the Statfjord Group

The secondary exploration target was to prove petroleum in Lower Jurassic reservoir rocks in the Cook Formation.

According to the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD), the discoveries made in two different formations, Eiriksson and Cook formations, represent additional resources for Oseberg.

The well encountered about 23m of oil and gas-filled sandstone with good reservoir quality in the Eiriksson Formation in the Statfjord Group.

It has encountered about 15m of oil and gas-filled sandstone with moderate to good reservoir quality in the Cook Formation.

According to the preliminary estimates, the size of the discovery in the Eiriksson Formation is between 0.2 and 0.4 million standard cubic metres of recoverable oil equivalent.

The discovery in the Cook Formation is primarily estimated to be between 0.2 and 1.0 million standard cubic metres of recoverable oil equivalent.

The exploration well, which was not formation-tested, encountered petroleum-water contact in the Eiriksson Formation, but not in the Cook Formation.

It was terminated in the Eiriksson Formation and has been plugged back, with data being collected.

Equinor and its partners are expected to continue their work to improve the understanding of the discovery and to identify production solutions for oil and gas.