Delivery of the drill rigs is set to begin soon, with completion anticipated by the close of 2027. Credit: Epiroc AB.

Swedish mining and infrastructure equipment manufacturer Epiroc has secured a contract from an undisclosed customer in Africa for autonomous and electric surface rigs.

The order comprises a fleet of Pit Viper 275 E blasthole drill rigs with a value of Skr380m and was recorded in the first quarter of 2026.

These machines are cable-electric and will operate fully autonomously, enhancing safety and productivity while eliminating exhaust emissions.

The Pit Viper 275 E blasthole drill rig can drill single-pass holes reaching depths of up to 59.4m and diameters between 171mm and 270mm.

The electric-powered rig offers a reduced carbon footprint, and its advanced automation features enhance safety and productivity.

Delivery of these drill rigs is scheduled to commence shortly, with full completion expected by the end of 2027.

Epiroc president and CEO Helena Hedblom said: “Epiroc is on the forefront of mining automation and electrification, and this major order is another significant step forward in our journey to support customers to operate in the safest, most productive and most climate-friendly manner possible.”

In July 2025, Epiroc obtained an order from Sociedad Punta del Cobre (Pucobre) in Chile for a range of underground mine trucks and digital solutions.

This contract, worth Skr235m ($23.16bn pesos), was aimed at enhancing productivity, cost-efficiency and safety for Pucobre.

The agreement involved providing Minetruck MT65 S haulers to Pucobre copper mining sites including Punta del Cobre, Granate and Mantos de Cobre.

Epiroc is engaged in developing and providing equipment such as drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment, and tools for underground and surface applications.