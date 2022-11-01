The acquisition is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter 2022. The transaction is not subject to a disclosure obligation pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation

RCT automation centre. (Credit: Epiroc AB)

Epiroc, a leading productivity and sustainability partner for the mining and infrastructure industries, has agreed to acquire Remote Control Technologies Pty Ltd, an Australian company that provides automation and remote-control solutions for mining customers around the world. With this acquisition, Epiroc will be the world-leading automation solutions provider not only for surface and underground rock drilling but also for underground loading and haulage.

Remote Control Technologies, known as RCT, is headquartered in Perth, Australia, with customers in more than 70 countries. The company provides automation and remote-control solutions applicable for either a single machine or an entire mixed fleet of machines regardless of manufacturer or type of equipment. RCT also provides data and information systems, fleet and machine management systems, and machine protection systems.

RCT has about 225 employees and had revenues in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, of approximately MAUD 85 (MSEK 600).

“Automation is increasingly important for the mining industry to strengthen safety and productivity, and RCT’s advanced solutions complement Epiroc’s existing automation offering well. Together we will provide complete automation and remote-control solutions to support our customers on their journey towards optimal operations,” says Helena Hedblom, Epiroc’s President and CEO. “We are especially pleased that Bob Muirhead, RCT’s founder and a true pioneer within mining automation, will continue in an active management role. We look forward to welcoming the strong RCT team to Epiroc.”

Source: Company Press Release