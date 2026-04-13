Equipment delivery has commenced and is scheduled for completion by year-end. Credit: Epiroc/Cision.

Swedish mining and infrastructure equipment manufacturer Epiroc has secured a significant mining equipment order from Mopani Copper Mines in Zambia.

The equipment comprises Minetruck MT436 and MT42 S haulers, along with Scooptram ST14 S and ST1030 loaders.

These machines are intended to enhance productivity and safety at the Nkana and Mufulira underground copper mines established nearly a century ago.

Delivery of the equipment has commenced and is scheduled for completion by the end of 2026.

Valued at approximately Skr180m ($20m), the deal was recorded in the first quarter of 2026 (Q1 2026).

In addition to the equipment, Epiroc will also offer maintenance services for the machinery.

Epiroc president and CEO Helena Hedblom said: “Epiroc has a long history of delivering equipment and services to Mopani Copper Mines.

“We look forward to continue supporting Mopani to optimise their operations, this time with our advanced mine trucks and loaders.”

In July 2025, Epiroc obtained an order from Sociedad Punta del Cobre (Pucobre) in Chile for a fleet of underground mine trucks and a set of digital solutions.

Valued at Skr235m, the order was aimed at boosting productivity, cost efficiency and safety for Pucobre. It was recorded in Q2 2025.

The company provided Pucobre with Minetruck MT65 S haulers for its copper mines, including Punta del Cobre, Granate and Mantos de Cobre.

Epiroc provides mining and infrastructure equipment focusing on sustainability.

The company develops technology for various applications including drill rigs, rock excavation and construction tools.

Epiroc also offers automation, digitalisation and electrification services and solutions.