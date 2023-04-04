Epiroc is a global productivity partner for mining and infrastructure customers, and accelerates the transformation toward a sustainable society

AARD Mining Equipment low-profile loader. (Credit: Epiroc AB)

Epiroc, a leading productivity and sustainability partner for the mining and infrastructure industries, has completed the acquisition of AARD Mining Equipment, a South African mining equipment manufacturer.

AARD, based near Johannesburg, South Africa, designs, manufactures, services and supports a wide range of mining equipment, specializing in low-profile underground machines for mines with low mining heights. The high-quality products include drill rigs, bolters, loaders, scalers, and more. The company’s customers are mainly in the Southern Africa region. AARD has approximately 200 employees and had revenues in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, of about MSEK 650.

Epiroc announced on August 25, 2022, that it had agreed to acquire AARD.

The transaction is not subject to a disclosure obligation pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Source: Company Press Release