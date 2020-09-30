The deal comprises the sale of stakes in the project companies that holds rights for the three wind projects

The three projects have a total capacity of 68MW.(Credit: Free-Photos from Pixabay)

Eolus Vind, a major wind power developer in the Nordics, has signed an agreement with Commerz Real to sell three wind projects in Sweden for €82.5m ($96.7m).

Located in the southern part of the country, the three projects have a total capacity of 68MW.

The transaction includes the sale of stakes in the project companies that holds rights for the three wind projects.

The wind projects include 24MW Boarp in Vaggeryd municipality, 26MW Dållebo in Ulricehamn municipality and 18MW Rosenskog in Falköping municipality.

Commerz Real infrastructure investments head Jan-Peter Müller said: “The wind farms contribute to our international diversification and are an important step for further growth.

“They show our dedication to strengthen our position in the international renewable investment market.”

Siemens Gamesa Renewables to deliver turbines for the three wind projects.

Eolus has signed an agreement with Siemens Gamesa Renewables for the delivery of 11 wind turbines to the three wind projects in Sweden.

The wind farms will consist of 7 Siemens Gamesa SG 5.8-170 wind turbines and 4 Siemens Gamesa SG 5.8-155 wind turbines.

Eolus CEO Per Witalisson said: “At Eolus we are delighted to work with Siemens Gamesa and to use the 5.x platform to optimize production in these projects. Both in terms of installed capacity and rotor diameter these will be the largest wind turbines Eolus has established to date.”

Expected to be delivered to Commerz Real in the autumn of 2023, the three wind projects will be constructed by Eolus.

Initially, the projects will be funded by Commerz Real through an all equity investment.

Under the terms of the agreement, Eolus will be responsible to provide technical, operational and administrative services for the wind farms.

The services are expected to help in maximising outcome and production from the facilities.

Founded in 1990, Eolus claims to have built 653 wind turbines with a capacity of nearly 1,370 MW.