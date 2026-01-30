Envision Energy signs turbine supply deal with REE Group

Envision Energy and REE Group officials during the contract signing. Credit: Envision Energy/PRNewswire.

Envision Energy has signed a contract with Vietnam’s REE Group to supply turbines for a 128MW nearshore wind development in Vinh Long Province.

The contract covers the V1-3 Phase II 48MW and the V1-5&6 Phase II 80MW projects. Together, they will use 16 EN-226/8.XMW offshore wind turbines.

The two projects will begin construction at the same time. Developers expect full grid connection by October 2026. The sites have average wind speeds of more than 7m per second.

These developments are said to be the first in the country to use large-rotor, high-capacity offshore turbines.

Envision Energy Asia-Pacific senior vice-president and president Edward Hou said: “This collaboration marks the first nearshore offshore wind project cluster delivered under Vietnam’s Power Development Plan VIII and opens a new chapter for offshore wind development in South East Asia.

“Envision is committed to delivering this project as a regional benchmark, providing strategic support for REE Group’s energy transition, while offering replicable technical and construction references for nearshore and far-offshore wind projects across the region, driving the energy system toward a net-zero future.”

The EN-226/8.XMW turbine was launched in 2022 and has secured more than 2.5GW in orders since then.

This model has operated for more than three years in offshore projects in China and has been used at scale there.

REE Renewable general manager Ashok Ramachandran said: “We selected Envision Energy as our turbine supplier based on their technological leadership in renewable energy, the maturity and reliability of the EN-226/8.XMW platform, and their extensive experience in gigawatt-scale grid-connected operations.”

In November 2025, Envision Energy and GES entered into a strategic partnership to scale battery energy storage systems and wind power in Spain and wider Europe to accelerate the region’s clean energy transition.