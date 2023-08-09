The Mud Lake to Big Lake transmission project spans from an existing substation west of Mud Lake near the Calcasieu and Cameron parish line to a new substation near Tank Farm and Big Lake roads in Lake Charles

Entergy completes Mud Lake to Big Lake transmission project in southwest Louisiana. (Credit: Entergy Corporation)

Entergy Louisiana recently completed construction of a transmission project that adds resiliency and increases reliability to the electrical grid in southwest Louisiana. The completion of this project will also help attract new economic development projects to the region and benefit existing residential, commercial and industrial customers in the area.

The Mud Lake to Big Lake transmission project spans from an existing substation west of Mud Lake near the Calcasieu and Cameron parish line to a new substation near Tank Farm and Big Lake roads in Lake Charles.

Major components of the project include:

Construction of nearly 15 miles of (230kV and 69kV) transmission lines

Construction of a new substation, Big Lake substation

Upgrades to three existing substations, including Mud Lake substation

Installation of approximately 150 poles or structures

Depending on location and accessibility, portions of the new transmission were built to withstand up to 140 and 150mph, with a crossing at Calcasieu River and Intercoastal waterway built to withstand up to 175mph.

“The Mud Lake to Big Lake transmission project is part of our ongoing commitment to install a stronger infrastructure to provide reliable, affordable power required to support customer demand and drive economic growth in the region,” said Phillip May, Entergy Louisiana president and CEO.

