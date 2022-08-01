The second discovery in the offshore UAE block was made from a new deeper reservoir through the drilling of the XF-002 exploration well and it is indicated to have 1-1.5 trillion standard cubic feet of raw gas in place

The second discovery in Abu Dhabi Offshore Block 2 was also made through the drilling of the XF-002 well. (Credit: PTT Exploration and Production Plc.)

Eni and PTT Exploration and Production (PTTEP) have made a second gas discovery through the drilling of their first exploration well XF-002 in Abu Dhabi Offshore Block 2, offshore UAE.

The first gas discovery in the area, which was from a shallower target, was announced in February 2022.

According to the companies, the second discovery was made from a new deeper reservoir. It is indicated to hold 1-1.5 trillion standard cubic feet (TSCF) of raw gas.

With the new discovery, the total amount of gas in place from the XF-002 well has gone up to 2.5-3.5TSCF.

Eni said that the gas-bearing reservoirs were tested with very high flow rates. The Italian energy company revealed that the partners are currently evaluating fast-track development options.

The operator of the offshore Abu Dhabi block is Eni with a 70% stake, while the remaining 30% stake is held by the Thailand-based PTTEP.

PTTEP CEO Montri Rawanchaikul said: “We are eager to push forward the development program of the project and we believe the consortium can assemble capability, experience, and technology to accelerate field development and production to support the UAE’s gas self-sufficiency mission.”

Exploration rights for Abu Dhabi Offshore Block 2 were awarded to the two firms in 2019 as part of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company’s (ADNOC) maiden competitive block bid round.

Abu Dhabi Offshore Block 2, spans an area of 4,033kms, and is located in the northwest direction of Abu Dhabi.

ADNOC upstream executive director Yaser Saeed Almazrouei said: “This discovery further highlights how ADNOC’s accelerated exploration and development program is identifying untapped hydrocarbon resources, creating long-term value for the UAE.

“We are particularly pleased to see Eni and PTTEP pursuing deeper zones, which has demonstrated additional potential resources in place. We look forward to continuing to work with all our strategic partners to sustainably identify and further unlock Abu Dhabi’s hydrocarbon resources.”