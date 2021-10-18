Eni plans to double its current bio-refining capacity of 1.1 million tonnes/year within the four-year period

Eni has launched the production of alternative sustainable aviation fuel. (Credit: Frauke Feind from Pixabay)

Eni has launched the production of alternative sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) that will significantly contribute to the decarbonization of aviation in the short to medium term. Eni SAFs are produced exclusively from waste and residues, in line with the company’s strategic decision not to use palm oil from 2023.

Eni plans to double its current bio-refining capacity of 1.1 million tonnes/year within the four-year period and increase it to 5/6 million tonnes/year by 2050. The so-called biojet will play a significant role in the product mix, in line with industry scenarios and market trends, and the aim is to reach a production capacity of at least 500 thousand tonnes/year of biojet by 2030.

Claudio Descalzi, CEO of Eni, stated: “This is a very important milestone in our journey to decarbonize and fully reflects our pragmatic approach to the energy transition. This approach involves using technology to cut emissions in sectors such as aviation, which are high emitters but at the same time need to be nurtured because they are crucial to growth and development. We are committed to being a technological leader in the energy transition, leveraging existing skills and assets, and this is a further step in that direction, as well as an important contribution at system level”.

Initially, SAF is being produced at the Eni refinery in Taranto, with a 0.5% share of UCO (used cooking oils), contributing to the 2% share of bio component proposed as part of the EU “Fit For 55” package. This is a first step and part of Eni’s commitment to the decarbonization of all its products and processes by 2050 for all sectors, including some of the most challenging such as the aviation, heavy vehicles and marine sectors.

SAF from the Taranto refinery is currently produced through a 0.5% UCO co-feeding process for conventional plants. According to the Renewable Energy Directive II, the bio share in the product typically allows for a more than 90% reduction in GHG emissions compared to standard fossil mix feedstock. This product, already available in Taranto refinery tanks, will be sold to major airlines, firstly ITA, thanks to the support of leading operators in the sector such as Aeroporti di Roma.

Eni’s SAF production will continue to grow with the start of production of over 10 thousand tonnes/year of SAF at Eni’s Livorno refinery in early 2022, through the distillation of bio-components produced in Eni’s bio-refineries in Gela and Porto Marghera (Venice) using Eni’s proprietary Ecofining™ technology. The raw materials used will be exclusively waste products such as UCO or fats. This product, called “Eni Biojet”, contains 100% biogenic component and can be combined with conventional jet fuel in an up to 50% mix.

Growth will continue with the launch, in 2024, of “Eni Biojet” production at the Gela biorefinery, where a project is already underway for the introduction of a further 150 thousand tonnes/year of SAF from 100% renewable raw materials, capable of meeting the Italian market’s potential obligation by 2025.

Source: Company Press Release