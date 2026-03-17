Drilling operations at the B2-16/4 and C1-16/4 wells took place at water depths of around 650ft. Credit: Hermann Viria/Shutterstock.com.

Italian energy company Eni has announced two gas discoveries in Libyan waters, estimated to jointly contain more than one trillion cubic feet (tcf), as part of its recent exploration activities.

The discoveries were made at two geological structures, Bahr Essalam South 2 (BESS 2) and Bahr Essalam South 3 (BESS 3), located around 85km offshore and 16km south of the Bahr Essalam gas field.

Drilling operations were conducted by the B2-16/4 and C1-16/4 wells in water depths of approximately 650ft.

The gas was found within the Metlaoui Formation, a key reservoir in the region.

Data obtained from these wells indicate a high-quality reservoir, with productive capacity validated by the well test conducted on the first well.

The proximity of BESS 2 and BESS 3 to existing infrastructure at the Bahr Essalam field is expected to facilitate swift integration into current production systems.

The extracted gas is intended for both domestic use in Libya and export to Italy.

The Bahr Essalam gas and condensate field, Libya’s largest offshore production site, is situated in Block NC41 in the Mediterranean Sea, roughly 120km north-west of Tripoli.

Mellitah Oil & Gas (MOG), a joint venture equally shared between Eni and the Libyan state-owned National Oil Corporation (NOC), owns and operates the field.

Production at Bahr Essalam commenced in 2005 with phase one. The final investment decision for phase two was reached in 2015, leading to first gas from this phase in July 2018.

Eni has been active in Libya since 1959 and is a major international operator in the country. It currently has projected equity production of around 162,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day for 2025.

The company is executing three developmental projects, with two expected to commence this year.

Last month, Eni confirmed a gas and condensate discovery in Block CI-501 offshore Côte d’Ivoire following drilling at the Murene South-1X well. The company said that the find, Calao South, highlighted the potential of the Calao channel complex.