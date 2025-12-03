Eni commissions second phase of Congo LNG project 

The Nguya FLNG vessel, measuring 376m in length and 60m in width, is designed to process gas with varying compositions. Credit: Eni.

Eni has started the second phase of the Congo LNG project earlier than planned, aiming to export the first liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo from this phase in early 2026.

The start-up of operations follows the arrival of the Nguya floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) liquefaction unit and introduction of gas into the new offshore infrastructure system.

This phase includes three offshore production platforms, the Scarabeo 5 unit for gas treatment and compression, and the Nguya FLNG for liquefaction and export.

The Nguya FLNG vessel boasts a processing capacity of up to three million tonnes per annum, equivalent to 4.5 billion cubic metres per year.

This configuration is said to enable the development of gas resources from the Nené and Litchendjili fields, which are part of the Marine XII licence.

It also ensures phased management of gas volumes and facilitates supply to both the Nguya FLNG and Tango FLNG units.

The Tango FLNG unit has been operational since late 2023, while the second phase was commissioned 35 months after the Nguya FLNG construction started.

A significant portion of the work was conducted in the Republic of Congo, involving local workers and contributing to the national industrial sector, the company stated.

The Nguya FLNG unit, which measures 376m in length and 60m in width, employs the latest technologies to reduce its carbon emissions.

It is designed to process gas with varying compositions to support the potential development of additional fields.

The Scarabeo 5 unit, originally a drilling rig, has been converted for gas treatment, separation and compression, and features solutions focused on reducing emissions.

Eni supplies gas to the Centrale Électrique du Congo, which provides the majority of the Congo’s power generation capacity.