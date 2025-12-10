Eni is considering options for fast-track development of the Konta discovery. Credit: Robert Way/Shutterstock.com.

Italian oil and gas company Eni has announced a major gas discovery in the Konta-1 exploration well, part of the Muara Bakau production sharing contract (PSC) within the Kutei basin, around 50km off the coast of East Kalimantan, Indonesia.

Drilling at the Konta-1 well revealed an estimated gas reserve initially in place of 600 billion cubic feet (bcf), with the potential to exceed 1 trillion cubic feet (tcf).

The well was drilled to a depth of 4,575m in water depths of 570m, encountering gas in four separate Miocene-age sandstone reservoirs.

These reservoirs, which showed favourable petrophysical properties, underwent an extensive data acquisition campaign.

A well production test (DST) at one reservoir recorded a flow of up to 31 million standard cubic feet per day (mscf/d) of gas and around 700 barrels per day (bpd) of condensate.

Based on DST results, the well is estimated to have a multi-pool gas rate potential of up to 80mscf/d and around 1,600bpd of condensate.

Preliminary assessments indicate that the four reservoirs contain 600bcf of gas in place.

Additional segments in the Konta Prospect area, with similar gas signatures, could increase the total to more than 1tcf, according to the Italian oil and gas company.

Eni said: “The discovery confirms the effectiveness of Eni’s near-field exploration strategy in the Kutei basin, aimed at creating value through its deep knowledge of geological plays and the application of advanced geophysical technologies, while exploiting the synergies with existing projects and facilities.”

The discovery is said to support the company’s plans for drilling four more wells in the Kutei basin in 2026.

The Konta-1 well is located in Muara Bakau PSC, which is operated by Eni with an 88.33% participating interest, alongside Saka Energi with 11.66%.

Muara Bakau is among 19 blocks, 14 in Indonesia and five in Malaysia, managed by a new joint company (NewCo) established by Eni and Petronas.

Last week, Eni signed long-term liquefied natural gas sales agreements with Thailand-based Gulf Development Company and Turkish energy company BOTAŞ.