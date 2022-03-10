NEOA intends to raise up to £ 175 million, £17,5M covered by Eni (with an option to increase up to £25M), through an offering and subscription in connection with admission

Eni and LiveStream LLC announce the intention to float New Energy One Acquisition Corporation Plc. (Credit: Rocielma/Wikipedia.org)

Eni, through Eni International B.V., together with LiveStream LLC, announces the intention to float New Energy One Acquisition Corporation Plc (“NEOA”) on the London Stock Exchange.

LiveStream and Eni are the sponsors of NEOA, which has been formed for the purpose of effecting a business combination with targets that are positioned to participate in or benefit from the global transition towards a low carbon economy. NEOA intends to raise up to £ 175 million, £17,5M covered by Eni (with an option to increase up to £25M), through an offering and subscription in connection with admission.

Eni will be part of the sponsor group and will offer its strategic and technical support and unique market insight around opportunities in the decarbonization space.

Eni is at the forefront of the energy transition, and innovation is a key component in achieving its commitments. Our collaboration with NEOA is a strategic move to expand the opportunities of open innovation in a fast-paced environment.

Francesco Gattei, Chief Financial Officer of Eni, said: “Our strategy for the energy transition involves several technological and industrial initiatives to ensure the success of our ambitious net zero commitments, and in particular our decision to partner with NEOA underlines our commitment to accelerating the near-term decarbonisation of fossil fuels and hard to abate industrial processes”.

