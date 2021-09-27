This is the second start-up achieved by Eni Angola in 2021, after the Cuica Early Production achieved in July

Cabaça North will increase and sustain the plateau of the Armada Olombendo, a zero-discharge, zero-process flaring FPSO with an overall capacity of 100 kbopd.

San Donato Milanese (Milan), 24 September 2021 – Eni started production from Cabaça North development project, in Block 15/06 of the Angolan deep offshore, via the Armada Olombendo Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel.

The start-up of Cabaça North is yet another example of how Eni Angola, in full cooperation with ANPG and partners, keeps creating value on Block 15/06 through its Infrastructure-Led Exploration strategy, generating a pipeline of fast-track subsea tie-backs, thus maximizing the utilization of existing facilities in the area in a sustainable manner.

The Cabaça North development, with an expected peak production rate in the range of 15 kbopd, will increase and sustain the plateau of the Armada Olombendo, a zero-discharge, zero-process flaring FPSO with an overall capacity of 100 kbopd.

This is the second start-up achieved by Eni Angola in 2021, after the Cuica Early Production achieved in July. A third start-up is expected within the next few months, with the Ndungu Early Production in the Western area of Block 15/06.

Block 15/06 is operated by Eni Angola with a 36.84% share. Sonangol Pesquisa e Produção (36.84%) and SSI Fifteen Limited (26.32%) compose the rest of the Joint Venture. Further to Block 15/06, Eni is the operator of exploration Blocks Cabinda North, Cabinda Centro, 1/14 and 28, as well as of the New Gas Consortium (NGC). In addition, Eni has stakes in the non-operated Blocks 0 (Cabinda), 3/05, 3/05A, 14, 14 K/A-IMI, 15 and in the Angola LNG.

