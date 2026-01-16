Enery begins construction of Ogrezeni hybrid power project in Romania

Construction of the Ogrezeni hybrid power project will involve nearly 350 people. Credit: Enery.

European renewable power producer Enery has broken ground on the Ogrezeni hybrid renewable energy project in Giurgiu County, Romania.

The project, one of the largest of its kind in Europe, integrates photovoltaic (PV) generation with battery storage.

It will have an installed capacity of 761 megawatt-peak/534MW alternating current and more than one gigawatt-hour of battery storage.

The Ogrezeni plant aims to supply green electricity to around 684,000 households and reduce carbon dioxide equivalent (CO₂e) emissions by approximately 303,000 tonnes (t) annually.

According to Enery, energisation of the hybrid renewable energy project is expected to take place in summer 2027.

Enery said that the Ogrezeni hybrid power project marks a significant addition to its Romanian portfolio. The project will also support Romania’s decarbonisation and energy security goals by introducing large-scale renewable capacity with stable prices into the grid, said the company.

Enery co-founders Richard König and Lukas Nemec said: “With Ogrezeni, we are taking a major step forward in delivering large-scale renewables that create long-term value not only for our partners but also for local communities and the Romanian energy system as a whole.

“This project reflects our strategy of combining robust development and execution capabilities with deep local participation.”

The Ogrezeni project is supported by a partnership between Enery and the Three Seas Initiative Investment Fund, which invests in infrastructure across central and eastern Europe.

It is backed by a €460m ($534.1m) project finance loan agreement, signed last month with a syndicate of eight commercial banks, under the coordination of UniCredit.

During construction, around 350 people will work on-site, creating jobs and demand for local services.

After commissioning, operations and maintenance will utilise local resources.

ENEVO Group will act as the main engineering, procurement and construction contractor for both PV systems and grid connection.

In addition to the Romanian hybrid power project, Enery secured a green financing package in December 2025 from DSK Bank to support the construction and operation of its battery energy storage system project in Nova Zagora, Bulgaria.