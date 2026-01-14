EnerMech wins subsea pre-commissioning contract for Whiptail project

EnerMech will be responsible for umbilical post-load out, transit and lay monitoring from an offshore construction vessel. Credit: EnerMech.

UK oilfield services provider EnerMech has won a contract from Saipem for subsea pre-commissioning services at to the Whiptail oilfield development offshore Guyana.

The project is located around 200 miles offshore in the Stabroek Block, operated by ExxonMobil Guyana.

The contract marks EnerMech’s first involvement with the Whiptail field and its fifth pre-commissioning project in the offshore Guyana region.

Free Sample Download sample pages of selected reports Explore a selection of report samples we have handpicked for you. Get a preview of the insights inside. Download your free copy today.

EnerMech’s scope of work under the new contract includes flooding, cleaning and hydro-testing of subsea risers and flowlines.

Additionally, it will be responsible for umbilical post-load out, transit and lay monitoring from an offshore construction vessel, as well as dynamic umbilical lay monitoring and post-installation testing from the floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) unit.

Saipem was awarded a contract by ExxonMobil Guyana in late 2023 to deliver design, fabrication and installation of subsea structures, risers, flowlines and umbilicals for the subsea production facility at the Whiptail project.

EnerMech CEO Charles Davison, Jr said: “This latest award for our Energy Solutions team is another important milestone in our Guyana growth story. It underscores the trust that leading offshore contractors like Saipem continue to place in our people, technology and track record.”

Whiptail, the sixth development on the Stabroek block, is expected to add around 250,000 barrels of daily capacity by the end of 2027. A final investment decision to go ahead with this multi-billion-dollar project was taken by ExxonMobil in April 2024.

Amid increasing demand for offshore energy services in Guyana, EnerMech is initiating plans to set up a new facility in Georgetown and is undertaking a phased equipment acquisition strategy.

This includes procuring remote flooding units and subsea test pumps to facilitate quicker equipment mobilisation for future projects.

EnerMech had contributed to launching Guyana’s oil and gas industry by providing pre-commissioning services for ExxonMobil’s Liza Destiny FPSO, Guyana’s maiden production facility.

The company has been involved in all stages of development for various projects including Payara, Yellowtail, Whiptail, and Gas-to-Energy ventures.

Last month, EnerMech won a contract from Bechtel to perform pre-commissioning tasks at the Pluto Train 2 development near Karratha in Western Australia.