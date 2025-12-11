The Pluto LNG facility is operated by Woodside Energy, with Bechtel managing the EPC and commissioning. Credit: EnerMech.

UK-based oilfield services provider EnerMech has been awarded a contract by Bechtel for pre-commissioning works at the Pluto Train 2 development near Karratha, Western Australia (WA).

This contract includes chemical cleaning services for Pluto Train 2, part of the Pluto LNG facility.

The facility is operated by Woodside Energy, with Bechtel managing the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) and commissioning scope for the expansion project.

It is set to process gas from the Scarborough field and add around five million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) capacity.

Additional infrastructure is expected to increase the domestic gas output to around 225 terajoules per day.

EnerMech plans to mobilise the Pluto Train 2 contract this month.

EnerMech CEO Charles Davison Jr said: “With demand for lower-carbon fuels increasing, our specialist teams deliver integrated, customised solutions that ensure complex LNG assets and facilities operate safely and at peak performance.

“This project allows us to demonstrate the value of our market-leading procedures, methodologies, personnel and equipment packages, while ensuring the work is completed on time and within budget.

“Delivering on Pluto Train 2 showcases our commitment to safety, efficiency and execution excellence on one of the region’s most significant energy developments.”

Under the contract, EnerMech will clean the process units including the acid gas removal unit and heated water system.

The company will apply specific methodologies to each unit in accordance with project requirements and environmental regulations.

It will also provide supervision, technical and skilled personnel, and supply chemicals, consumables, demineralised water, equipment, spare parts, test instruments and tools.

The company will manage waste handling and disposal through licensed providers, ensuring compliance with environmental standards.

EnerMech Asia-Pacific vice-president Jason Jeow said: “Chemical cleaning of critical systems like the AGRU [acid gas removal unit] and heated water system is essential to bringing Pluto Train 2 online safely and efficiently.

“Our strategically located team are already preparing to mobilise, bringing bundled solutions and our specialist approach proven on major LNG projects in the region and worldwide.

“That focus on doing it right first time, combined with our commitment to safety and efficiency, ensures we support Bechtel and Woodside in meeting project milestones while keeping construction running at peak performance.”

In March this year, EnerMech secured a pre-commissioning contract for the One Guyana floating production storage and offloading vessel.