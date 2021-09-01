Exclusive agreement signed with Energoatom to bring AP1000® technology to Ukraine

Pictured from left: Patrick Fragman, Westinghouse President and Chief Executive Officer, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, and Petro Kotin, Acting President of NNEGC Energoatom. (Credit: Westinghouse Electric Company)

Westinghouse Electric Company and Energoatom, the state-owned nuclear utility of Ukraine, have signed an exclusive agreement to bring Westinghouse AP1000 reactors to multiple sites in Ukraine. The signing of the historic agreement took place at the Department of Energy Headquarters in Washington, DC, and was witnessed by Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, the honorable Jennifer Granholm, the United States Secretary of Energy, and the Minister of Energy of Ukraine German Galushchenko.

Energoatom has selected Westinghouse AP1000 technology for their long-term goals to develop new nuclear power plants in Ukraine. The exclusive agreement solidifies Westinghouse and Energoatom to pursue the AP1000 reactor projects and help the country reach its de-carbonization goals utilizing clean, reliable, and cost-effective nuclear energy.

“In the long run application of U.S. AP1000 technology – a proven Gen III+ reactor design of around 1100 MW with passive safety systems and unique features such as standardization which will reduce construction time and cost – will allow Energoatom to ensure the highest level of safety, reliable nuclear generation, innovation, and care for the environment,” said Petro Kotin, Acting President of NNEGC Energoatom.

“Westinghouse is proud to support Ukraine’s current operating fleet with our industry-leading fuels and services. This agreement further strengthens our long-standing partnership with Energoatom. It represents a pivotal point in advancing Ukraine’s carbon free energy future by using the world’s leading nuclear reactor to meet their long-term energy needs,” said Patrick Fragman, Westinghouse President and Chief Executive Officer.

The AP1000 plant is a proven Gen III+ reactor. It has unique fully passive safety systems, modularized standard design, high operability performance and load following capability. The technology will provide Energoatom and Ukraine with procurement, construction, licensing, operation, maintenance, and localization benefits.

Westinghouse AP1000 technology is the only Generation III+ reactor technology licensed by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission and in several countries in Europe and Asia. Four AP1000 units are setting operational performance records in China in commissioning and refueling outage duration, with outstanding capacity factors. Two AP1000 units are nearing completion at the Vogtle site in the U.S. The AP1000 technology has been selected for a six-unit project in India and is under consideration by several countries in Central and Eastern Europe, Asia, and utilities in the U.S.

