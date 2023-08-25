The final contract is expected to be completed in September and the FEED study is expected to be completed by December 2023

Following the uniquely successful 5 well East Mediterranean exploration campaign, which discovered approx. 68 bcm of natural gas across the multi block (Katlan & Tanin) “Olympus Area”, offshore Israel, Energean is delighted to announce a new partnership with TechnipFMC that will take a new step towards the production of this regionally significant resource.

Energean and TechnipFMC have agreed to a Letter of Award that will expedite TechnipFMC’s provision of an integrated Front-End Engineering and Design (FEED) study as a vital starting point for delivery of a fullfield subsea architecture design that will contribute to the project FID support package.

The final contract is expected to be completed in September and the FEED study is expected to be completed by December 2023, supporting the broader Katlan field development programme.

