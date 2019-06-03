Enel sold its solar plant Nova Olinda (292 MW) and Lapa (158 MW), along with the 90MW Cristalândia wind farm to CGNEI

Enel, through its renewable subsidiary Enel Green Power Brasil Participações (EGP Brazil), has sold 100% of three fully operational renewable plants totalling 540MW to Chinese company CGN Energy International (CGNEI).

The three renewable assets included in the sale are the 292MW Nova Olinda solar plant, located in the north-eastern Brazilian state of Piauí; the 158MW Lapa solar plant, in the north-eastern Brazilian state of Bahia; and the 90MW Cristalândia wind farm, also in Bahia.

Nova Olinda is located in the municipality of Ribeira do Piauí, which is comprised of approximately 930,000 solar panels, spanning an area of 690 hectares, and capable of generating more than 600GWh per year.

Lapa located in Bom Jesus da Lapa, is composed of two facilities, the 80MW Bom Jesus da Lapa and the 78MW Lapa. The facility is comprised of approximately 500,000 solar panels and is capable of generating approximately 340GWh per year.

The Cristalândia wind farm is located in the municipalities of Brumado, Rio de Contas and Dom Basilio. The wind farm is capable of generating around 350GWh per year.

For the transaction Enel has received an overall consideration that equals the assets’ enterprise value and amounts to approximately £585m.

Enel, in a statement, said: “In line with the Group’s 2019-2021 Strategic Plan, this transaction aims to maximise and accelerate value creation by rotating assets to free up resources that can be invested in new projects, while Enel will continue plant management activities on the assets sold.

“The Brazilian renewable market is rich in opportunities for the Group, which wants to keep growing in the country, including by financing its new investments through the Build, Sell and Operate (BSO) model.”

Assets sold by Enel are supported by long-term PPAs

The three plants involved in the transaction are supported with long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) in place.

Lapa and Nova Olinda hold 20-year supply contracts with the Brazilian Chamber of Commercialisation of Electric Energy (Câmara de Comercialização da Energia Elétrica or CCEE), while Cristalândia is supported by 20-year PPAs with a pool of Brazilian electricity distribution companies.