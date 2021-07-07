The approximate volume of investments is estimated at 10 billion rubles

Enel Russia and the Government of Rostov region signed a cooperation agreement for implementation of a wind generation project. (Credit: PJSC Enel Russia)

Within the framework of the International Industrial Exhibition INNOPROM-2021, in the presence of the Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation Denis Manturov, Enel Country Manager in Russia Stephane Zweguintzow and the Governor of the Rostov Region Vasily Golubev signed a Cooperation Agreement.

It is aimed at implementation of a potential investment project for the construction of a wind farm in the Rostov region. The second Enel’s wind farm project in the Rostov region will be developed provided that it receives quotas based on the results of the competitive selections of investment projects for the construction of renewable energy generating facilities, that are planned for 2021-2025 within the framework of the second program of state support for generation based on renewable energy sources (DPM RES-2.0). The estimated investments into the potential project may amount to 10 billion rubles.

Enel Country Manager in Russia Stephane Zweguintzow said: “Enel is constantly looking for the opportunities to expand its portfolio of renewable energy projects in Russia. It is important for us as well to see the prospective interest in the region in reducing the carbon footprint and developing new technologies for a sustainable economy. This year we have commissioned our first wind farm in Russia in the Rostov region, a region rich in natural potential with the necessary infrastructure created and open to interaction.”

Governor of the Rostov region Vasily Golubev said: “We are continuing our partnership with Enel. I consider it successful; we recently opened the first wind farm of this Italian company in the Azov region. I’m convinced that the agreements reached today would bear new fruits.”

Under the terms of the signed Agreement, the Government of the Rostov Region will assist in organizational, state and informational support for the potential project, as well as consider the possibility of including it in the “Governor’s hundred investment projects” in the region.

Earlier in May 1, 2021, 90 MW Azovskaya WPP, Enel Russia’s first wind farm, obtained the right to supply energy and capacity to the Russian wholesale electricity market. The wind farm is equipped with 26 turbines and can generate about 320 GWh per year, preventing the emission of 260 thousand tons of CO2 into the atmosphere annually. The asset is located on the coast of the Azov Sea covering an area of 133 hectares. Actual capital expenditures for the construction of the Azov wind farm amounted to about 135 million euros. Azov wind farm project was included in the list of the Rostov region priority large investment projects “Governor’s hundred”.

Apart from Azovskaya WPP, Enel Russia is currently developing two more wind generation projects: Kolskaya WPP (201 MW) in the Murmansk region and Rodnikovskaya WPP (71 MW) in the Stavropol region.

