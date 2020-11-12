The new photovoltaic solar plant, Esperanza, will have a capacity of 26.24 MW and will produce 41.85 GWh per year. The production of renewable electric energy will be destined to important commercial and industrial clients of the country

Enel Green Power begins construction of a new solar plant in Panama. (Credit: Pixabay/Bruno /Germany.)

Enel Green Power Panamá (EGPP), the renewable energy subsidiary of Enel, began construction of the Esperanza photovoltaic solar plant, a 26.24 MW capacity project located in the town of Progreso, district of Barú, in the province of Chiriquí.

The 41.85 GWh per year of energy generated by this plant, which is expected to be completed in the first half of 2021, will feed the local operation of important clients in the commercial and industrial sector of the country, while avoiding the emission of more than 23,600 tons of CO2 into the atmosphere. It will cover an area of 40 hectares and will include the use of approximately 64,440 monocrystalline photovoltaic panels.

“Photovoltaic energy is the fastest growing energy in Panama and at Enel Green Power we are proud to contribute, with one new project, to this significant expansion of renewable energy sources,” commented Bruno Riga, Manager of Enel Green Power Central America. “In 2015 we were the pioneers in the development of this technology in the country and we continue to grow to offer Panama, as well as our clients, all the benefits that renewable energies represent for the achievement of its sustainability goals.”

Esperanza is part of the new investments in photovoltaic generation that Enel Green Power Panama will carry out between 2020 and 2021, for a total amount of 50 million dollars. In September started the construction of the 13.12 MW Jagüito plant in the province of Coclé. Enel Green Power maintains its position as the country’s largest generator of photovoltaic energy, with an installed capacity of 62 MW and expects to exceed 100 MW of capacity, in this technology, by the end of 2021, with the start of operations of Esperanza and Jagüito. Reinforcing its position as the largest private renewable energy operator in the world, the company promotes Panama among countries that contribute, with new renewable generation, to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, climate change action and preservation of our planet.

Both Esperanza and Jaguito solar plants will contribute to the reactivation of the economy, seriously affected by the financial crisis caused by the pandemic. As part of the workplace safety and welfare policies, both projects implement strict security measures that the company applies in all its projects and in faithful compliance with the health and safety standards and protocols established by the Panamanian authorities.

Source: Company Press Release