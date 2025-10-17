EEndeavour is a mid-level silver producer, operating four active mines in Mexico and Peru. Credit: HandmadePictures/Shutterstock.com.

Endeavour Silver has announced that the Terronera mine in Jalisco state, Mexico, achieved commercial production status earlier this month following a successful commissioning phase.

During commissioning, both mining and processing operations were scaled up to surpass an average of 90% of the designed nameplate capacity of 2,000 tonnes (t) per day.

Additionally, the operations achieved at least 90% of the anticipated metal recoveries.

Endeavour Silver said that Terronera has made significant progress, having been operational for 100 days since 1 July 2025, with only eight days of downtime.

The mine is said to have maintained strong metal recoveries since mid-August.

Endeavour Silver chief executive officer Dan Dickson said: “Bringing Terronera into commercial production marks a huge milestone for Endeavour Silver and represents a truly transformational moment in our company’s history.

“This achievement not only reinforces our commitment to sustainable growth but also positions Endeavour as a leading mid-tier silver producer with a solid foundation for future expansion.”

The company expects throughput of around 360,000t over the upcoming six months, with average grades projected to be 122 grams per tonne (g/t) silver and 2.52g/t gold.

Access to higher-grade zones is expected by mid-2026, potentially enhancing production further.

The management intends to announce the annualised production and cost guidance for the Terronera mine in January 2026.

The company also boasts a portfolio of exploration projects across Mexico, Chile and the US.

In May, Endeavour Silver completed the acquisition of Compañia Minera Kolpa and its primary asset, the Huachocolpa Uno Mine, in Peru for a total consideration of $145m (C$200.2m).