The Mona and Morgan projects had a planned combined capacity of 3GW. Credit: Tom Buysse/Shutterstock.com.

EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg (EnBW) has announced its decision to discontinue development of the Mona and Morgan offshore wind projects in the UK.

The projects, located in the Irish Sea and jointly developed with Jera Nex since 2021, had a planned combined capacity of 3GW.

EnBW cited a lack of government support through contracts for difference in the most recent allocation round by the UK Department for Energy Security and Net Zero as the main reason for halting the ventures.

Free Sample Download sample pages of selected reports Explore a selection of report samples we have handpicked for you. Get a preview of the insights inside. Download your free copy today.

The company stated that further factors including rising supply chain costs, increased interest rates and ongoing project risks contributed to the projects no longer meeting EnBW’s economic criteria.

As a result, EnBW will record an impairment of €1.2bn ($1.4bn) related to these projects in its 2025 annual financial statements.

The write-down is considered extraordinary and does not impact cash flow or adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA).

Despite this decision, EnBW’s forecasted adjusted EBITDA for 2025 remains between €4.8bn and €5.3bn.

The company indicated that it continues to pursue a value-oriented investment approach as part of its broader investment programme scheduled to run until 2030.

EnBW plans to release its annual financial statements for 2025 on 25 March 2026.

In July 2025, the UK Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero approved development consent for the Mona offshore wind project.

Plans for the project included up to 96 wind turbines, four offshore substations, offshore interconnector and inter-array cables, as well as export cables to carry electricity to shore.

Project developers submitted their application to the Planning Inspectorate in February 2024.

The examination process began in March 2024 and concluded with recommendations sent to the Secretary of State in April 2025.

The Morgan offshore wind project was also due to have up to 96 turbines, alongside a maximum of four offshore substation platforms and other related infrastructure.