Elk Range Royalties announces mineral and royalty acquisition in Eagle Ford Basin. (Credit: John R Perry from Pixabay)

Elk Range Royalties (“Elk Range”) is pleased to announce it has acquired certain Eagle Ford Basin mineral and royalty interests (“the Acquired Assets”) from an undisclosed private seller.

The Acquired Assets include roughly 1,700 net royalty acres (“NRAs”) across DeWitt, Gonzales, and Karnes counties. This acquisition marks the third Eagle Ford Basin deal closed this year and is the largest single purchase the Elk Range team has made in the basin to date. The Acquired Assets include 385 producing gross locations and approximately 2.1 net wells operated by top operators such as EOG, Devon, and Marathon Oil. This brings Elk Range’s total ownership in this basin to over 2,700 NRA across DeWitt, Gonzales, Karnes, Webb, and Zavala counties. Elk Range funded the acquisition through its equity commitment from NGP Royalty Partners II, L.P.

Charlie Shufeldt, CEO of Elk Range commented, “We’re thrilled to have secured this acquisition and proud of the Elk Range team’s hard work in making it happen. Our position in the Eagle Ford Basin continues to grow, and we’re excited about the opportunities that lie ahead for Elk Range in this basin.”

Foley & Lardner LLP served as legal counsel for Elk Range on the transaction.

Source: Company Press Release