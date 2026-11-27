EIB and IDC sign a financing agreement to support critical minerals projects. Credit: European Investment Bank.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and South Africa’s Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) have agreed to provide up to €300m ($329m) to finance critical minerals projects across South Africa and other Sub-Saharan African nations.

The initiative will focus on supporting investment in advanced processing and downstream activities along the minerals value chain.

This is the EIB’s first facility for critical minerals to be launched outside the European Union (EU) as part of its 2025 strategic initiative.

Aiming to strengthen supply chains for minerals vital to the green and digital sectors, the investment will focus on enhancing resilience in these areas.

This financial partnership is intended to address key barriers to the development of critical minerals projects, primarily around access to long-term funding.

The facility will support a broad range of activities, including extraction, processing, refining, recycling and substitution of minerals, as well as associated energy, transport and digital infrastructure projects.

The combined expertise of the EIB in project assessment and the IDC’s background in mining and industrial development is expected to facilitate investments that adhere to international environmental and social standards.

EIB vice-president Ambroise Fayolle said: “The EIB and the IDC have been working together for more than three decades to support economic development and private sector growth in South Africa.

“Together, we are now expanding that partnership to help build resilient and diversified critical minerals supply chains that are essential for the global green and digital transitions”

Eligible projects are expected to contribute to industrialisation and to local value addition in both South Africa and the wider African region.

The facility requires supported ventures to demonstrate links to European value chains.

The total investment supported by this facility is anticipated to reach around €900m.

It supplements EIB advisory projects funded by the EU, including support for lithium and natural graphite initiatives in Namibia and Tanzania.

Additionally, the facility forms part of the broader EU-South Africa partnership on sustainable minerals and metals established in November 2025.