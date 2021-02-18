Innovative national digitalization project to promote Egypt’s exploration and production potential worldwide

Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Schlumberger announce launch of the Egypt Upstream Gateway. (Credit: WhisperToMe/Wikipedia.org)

The Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Schlumberger announced today the launch of the Egypt Upstream Gateway, an innovative national project for the digitalization of subsurface information. This digital platform will also enable global access to the country’s subsurface data, which is kept evergreen by enhancing legacy datasets through reprocessing and new studies. This unique digital initiative will be used to unlock the potential of Egypt’s petroleum sector and promote the country’s exploration and production potential worldwide.

“Egypt is in the process of launching the Egypt Upstream Gateway, a digital subsurface platform that will act as an up-to-date repository of the country’s subsurface data,” said H.E. Eng. Tarek El-Molla, minister of petroleum and mineral resources, Egypt. “ The Egypt Upstream Gateway will digitally promote Egypt’s oil and gas bid rounds through seamless online access to the sector’s data, as well as endorsing our exploration potential worldwide.”

“The Egypt Upstream Gateway is the embodiment of the Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum’s vision, leveraging digitization to modernize the country’s petroleum sector,” said Rajeev Sonthalia, president, Digital & Integration, Schlumberger. “With the launch of this industry-first platform, the Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and its affiliates—EGPC, EGAS, GANOPE—can digitally showcase national assets to investors worldwide, in addition to leveraging the latest digital technology and solutions to accelerate discovery throughout the country.”

The Egypt Upstream Gateway provides digital access to over 100 years’ worth of accumulated national onshore and offshore seismic, non-seismic, well-log, production, and additional subsurface data under a single platform. This data, which empowers de-risked decisions through the ability to explore multiple basins and evergreen data, can be accessed virtually from anywhere using the platform’s online portal. In addition, the Egypt Upstream Gateway will host Egypt’s upcoming bid round highlighting lease availability information to national and international investors worldwide.

Source: Company Press Release