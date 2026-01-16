Egg Power secures $536m in funding for European renewable projects

Egg Power is planning to build 500MW of solar and wind projects across the UK and Europe. Credit: Soft grass/Shutterstock.com.

Egg Power has obtained up to £400m ($536m) in debt financing from NatWest Group to expedite the development of large-scale renewable energy projects throughout Europe.

The company operates as the clean energy infrastructure investment arm of Liberty Global.

Through this financing, egg Power aims to expand its portfolio in response to increasing demand from telecoms operators and digital infrastructure providers.

The company targets scalable infrastructure supporting sectors experiencing growth from AI adoption and increasing data usage.

In this financial arrangement, NatWest Group is serving as the sole underwriter, structuring bank, mandated lead arranger, hedging bank, facility agent and security trustee.

The flexible construction financing facility will initially support approximately 250MW of solar and wind farms under construction or development in the UK. The total funding is set to back projects totalling up to 500MW across the UK and Europe.

Egg Power stated that its projects include local ecological improvements like planting native grasslands and wildflower meadows, as well as reinforcing hedgerows. Additionally, the projects will create jobs during construction and operation phases, procure from local suppliers and establish habitat strips on-site.

On completion, the initial projects in the UK are expected to supply around 420 gigawatt-hours of electricity annually, enough to power 120,000 homes. The assets are supported by long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) with creditworthy buyers, ensuring stable cash flows for non-recourse debt.

At present, construction is under way at three UK solar sites, Rainsbrook, Rag Lane, and Grange, with work being carried out by international engineering, procurement and construction contractors. The full portfolio is scheduled to become operational between the second quarter of 2026 (Q22026) and Q1 2027.

Liberty Global egg Power head Ilesh Patel said: “This financing is the culmination of 12 months of work and marks a significant milestone for egg Power. Partnering with NatWest reinforces our commitment to delivering energy security, cost efficiency and sustainability for the telecoms and digital infrastructure sectors and other energy-intensive industries.

“The agreement marks a significant step towards egg Power’s goal of delivering 1.5GW of clean energy capacity by 2028 under long-term PPAs.

“With Liberty Global’s backing and NatWest’s support, egg Power is well-positioned to become one of Europe’s most strongly supported renewable energy platforms.”

Last month, egg Power acquired project rights to the Grange solar farm in Suffolk from Padero Solaer Renewables, its third major UK solar project.