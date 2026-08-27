The alumina refinery is currently operating at around 50% of its usual output. Credit: galitsin/Shutterstock.com.

Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) has reported the restoration of 25% of reduction cells at its Al Taweelah smelter in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, following an emergency shutdown earlier this year.

The company stated that 315 out of 1,262 reduction cells have now been restarted at the site, which experienced significant damage in March after an Iranian attack on the Khalifa Economic Zone Abu Dhabi.

Work is ongoing across all three potlines at the Al Taweelah facility to expedite the process.

Potline 1 resumed operation on 26 May, followed by potline 3 on 13 July and potline 2 on 3 August.

Each restarted reduction cell requires approximately one week to stabilise and reach full production levels.

Some of the hot metal produced is being utilised to restart additional reduction cells, with the remainder sent to the Al Taweelah Casthouse for casting into finished aluminium products.

Approximately 1,000 personnel are involved in the restoration of hot metal production at the site.

EGA CEO Abdulnasser Bin Kalban said: “The restoration of production at Al Taweelah is the biggest challenge we have ever faced at EGA.

“This work is led by a dedicated team of experts, and we are applying decades of experience as well as innovative new methods to make safe progress as fast as possible.

“Our continued strong progress gives us confidence that we will reach full production in Q1 2027 [first quarter of 2027].”

EGA noted that aluminium production at Al Taweelah is continuing to recover and is not reliant on the connected alumina refinery returning to full capacity.

The alumina refinery is currently operating at around 50% of its usual output, with future increases to be determined by supply chain and sourcing considerations.

Production ramp-up at EGA’s newly established Al Taweelah recycling plant also remains on schedule, with expectations of reaching full production by the end of Q4 2026.

The Al Taweelah smelter began operations in 2009, with a second phase completed in 2013.