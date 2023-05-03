Horus Energy, EE North America's joint venture partner, is a developer of solar photovoltaic power plants whose management has developed solar PV projects over the past 12 years in North America, UK, and Europe

EE North America Expands US renewable energy footprint, adding 700MW through acquisition of Colorado solar projects. (Credit: PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay)

EE North America continues its mission to accelerate the transition to clean energy in the United States by successfully acquiring a majority stake in two solar projects, Sandy Hill Solar and Sand Dune Solar, in Colorado. The joint venture with Horus Energy adds 700MW to EE North America’s existing solar pipeline under development, bringing it to a total of 2.5GW among Texas, Arizona, New Mexico, and Colorado, and marks a significant step toward the company’s ambitious goal of developing 10GW of renewable energy in the United States by 2026.

To put this into perspective, 10GWs of energy can cover the electricity needs of 7.5 million homes and is greater than the total electric capacity of 14 individual states.

Lorena Ciciriello, CEO of EE North America, expressed her excitement for the partnership with Horus Energy, “We are thrilled to enter into this partnership with Horus Energy and continue to grow our rapidly expanding solar pipeline. This opportunity marks the entry into the Colorado market where we will build upon the area’s clean energy resources while also creating new American jobs and ensuring local communities benefit for generations to come.”

Horus Energy, EE North America’s joint venture partner, is a developer of solar photovoltaic power plants whose management has developed solar PV projects over the past 12 years in North America, UK, and Europe.

The Sandy Hill Solar and Sand Dune Solar projects, which will be interconnecting with the Public Service of Colorado (PSCO) network, are expected to commence construction in 2025, marking a significant milestone towards achieving EE North America’s mission to be a leading global force in promoting the green transition.

Stefano Romanin, CEO of Horus Energy, stated “We are extremely proud to have partnered with an investor of the caliber of European Energy to advance Sandy Hill and Sand Dune solar projects, and contribute to their mission towards a carbon-free future. This strategic partnership is a testament to Horus’ expertise in greenfield solar PV development and confirms the strength of our team, business model, and quality of our projects.

Source: Company Press Release