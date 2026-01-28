EDPR NA initiates Riverstart Solar IV operations in Indiana, US

With the new solar venture, EDPR NA expands its green energy operations in Indiana to 2GW. Credit: huang yi fei/Shutterstock.com.

EDP Renewables North America (EDPR NA) has commenced commercial operations at Riverstart Solar IV, a 150MW clean energy project in Randolph County, Indiana, US.

Riverstart Solar IV will supply electricity to more than 28,800 local homes and businesses annually while enhancing Indiana’s grid stability and promoting regional economic growth.

Riverstart Solar IV is projected to provide notable economic benefits, contributing more than $88.6m to the local economy.

Free Sample Download sample pages of selected reports Explore a selection of report samples we have handpicked for you. Get a preview of the insights inside. Download your free copy today.

This includes $51.4m allocated for public services like roads, schools, parks and emergency services; $35m intended for landowner payments; $2.2m aimed at enhancing the local economy; and the creation of approximately 625 construction jobs.

By 2038, EDPR NA aims to invest $65m through local development agreements. The company has also contributed more than $565,000 to local organisations such as 4-H and the National FFA Organisation for community initiatives.

With this new solar venture, EDPR NA boosts its operation of green energy projects to 2GW in Indiana.

EDP Renewables North America CEO Sandhya Ganapathy said: “As Indiana’s largest clean energy operator, we are proud to deliver projects like Riverstart Solar that build up the state’s energy independence and reliability.

“This is homegrown energy infrastructure that strengthens the regional grid, delivers steady revenue for vital local services and generates millions in long-term investment to Randolph County – all while ensuring that Indiana’s power supply remains reliable, affordable and secure for its communities and businesses.”

EDP, through EDP Renewables Australia, aims to expedite more than 1.7GW of solar and storage projects in Australia following the government’s awarding of long-term revenue generation contracts in October 2025.